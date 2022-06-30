Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €67.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KGX. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($114.89) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($93.62) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($70.21) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($94.68) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th.

KGX stock traded down €0.95 ($1.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €40.03 ($42.59). The stock had a trading volume of 473,924 shares. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($87.04). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.44.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

