Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Trading Up 2.1%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 167,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 441,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KPRX shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPRX)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

