Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Trading Up 2.1%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 167,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 441,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on KPRX shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.95.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPRX)
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.