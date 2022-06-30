Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.82

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 21703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Klépierre from €15.00 ($15.96) to €18.00 ($19.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale raised Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Klépierre from €24.00 ($25.53) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

