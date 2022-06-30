KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after buying an additional 533,829 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,987,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $143.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

