Kommunitas (KOM) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Kommunitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kommunitas has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kommunitas has a market cap of $2.00 million and $1.88 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00188899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.88 or 0.00961305 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00080114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015816 BTC.

Kommunitas Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

