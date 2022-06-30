Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

NYSE WMT opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.92. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

