Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.85. The firm has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

