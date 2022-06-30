Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Shares Up 1.7%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.39 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.39 ($0.10). 21,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 240,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

The company has a market cap of £77.13 million and a P/E ratio of 9.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

About Kropz (LON:KRPZ)

Kropz plc operates as an explorer developer of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient feed minerals for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

