Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Shares Up 1.7%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.39 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.39 ($0.10). 21,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 240,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).
The company has a market cap of £77.13 million and a P/E ratio of 9.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.
About Kropz (LON:KRPZ)
