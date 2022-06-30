Kusama Reaches Market Capitalization of $399.03 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 30th. Kusama has a total market cap of $399.03 million and $31.18 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $47.11 or 0.00248698 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00195043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.36 or 0.01596186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00100090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016083 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

