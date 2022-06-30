Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$28.00 and last traded at C$28.05, with a volume of 63596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eight Capital cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$42.00 target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$54.16 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.6199997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 98.65%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

