LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.40

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 19390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Get LendingClub alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,645.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock worth $522,820 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,801,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,668,000 after purchasing an additional 626,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $48,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,746,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.