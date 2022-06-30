LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.40

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 19390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.
The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,645.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock worth $522,820 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,801,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,668,000 after purchasing an additional 626,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $48,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,746,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
