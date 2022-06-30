Leverty Financial Group LLC Buys 4,196 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1,741.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy accounts for about 0.3% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,685. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

