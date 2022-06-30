Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain Sells 4,000 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $57,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,763.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LMNR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 54,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $249.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

