Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,600 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the May 31st total of 1,198,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

LIOPF stock remained flat at $$10.27 during midday trading on Thursday. Lion has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lion from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

