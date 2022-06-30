Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.82

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.82 and traded as low as C$39.30. Logistec shares last traded at C$39.40, with a volume of 1,250 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$542.26 million and a P/E ratio of 11.48.
Logistec Company Profile (TSE:LGT.B)
