LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target Raised to GBX 340

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 335 ($4.11) to GBX 340 ($4.17) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LMP. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.44) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.93) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.74) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 306.33 ($3.76).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 237.60 ($2.91) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 249.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 262.03. The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 229.20 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.52).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is 0.11%.

In other news, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 50,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($144,767.51). Also, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.90), for a total value of £663,230.80 ($813,680.28).

About LondonMetric Property (Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.