Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.91

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 116544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 16.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,196.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,510,067 shares in the company, valued at $21,186,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.