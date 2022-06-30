Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,296 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 6.5% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $6.55 on Thursday, hitting $277.25. 2,403,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,609,125. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

