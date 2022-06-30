Madrona Financial Services LLC Takes $3.50 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.67. 934,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,408,641. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

