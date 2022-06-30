Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.01

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.01 and traded as low as $11.72. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 304 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 21.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.