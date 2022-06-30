MahaDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $32,054.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

