Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.17

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.17 and traded as high as $12.75. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 122,911 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Manning & Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $230.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.40.

Manning & Napier ( NYSE:MN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Manning & Napier by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Manning & Napier by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Manning & Napier by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 299,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 81,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Manning & Napier by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Manning & Napier by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.