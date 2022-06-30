Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.73

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.73 and traded as low as C$25.11. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$25.14, with a volume of 218,385 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MFI shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04.

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 2.2091364 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total value of C$273,917.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$602,060.20.

Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

