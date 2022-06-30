Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 1,823 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $256.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

