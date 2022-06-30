Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.61. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

