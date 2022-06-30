Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 3,772 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $101.22 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.26.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

