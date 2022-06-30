Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 732 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $228.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.43 and a 200-day moving average of $258.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.