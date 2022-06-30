Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $2,648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

