Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $155.03 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.85 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

