Marty D. Hahnfeld Sells 21,836 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,664.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OLO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,736. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 1.44. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

OLO has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About OLO (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.