Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock traded down $7.09 on Thursday, hitting $315.50. 63,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,706. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.79.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

