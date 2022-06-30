Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Increased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. MCIA Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $322.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.41. The company has a market cap of $313.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

