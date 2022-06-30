MAX Exchange Token (MAX) One Day Volume Tops $35,792.00

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $869,820.37 and $35,792.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,991.47 or 0.99909149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00037656 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00217406 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00236187 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00115541 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00072005 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

