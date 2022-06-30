MBE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 105,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,770. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.