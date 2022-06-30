MBE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,686,000 after buying an additional 661,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,244,000. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 532,721 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $10,116,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,343,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,725,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

