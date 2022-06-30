McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 10,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $247.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.52. The stock has a market cap of $183.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

