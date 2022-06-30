Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $13.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

MLCO opened at $6.18 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The company had revenue of $474.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 25.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 55,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 651.1% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 305,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 264,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

