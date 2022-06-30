Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Down 34.4% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $685,405.71 and $846.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00215985 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001106 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.07 or 0.00418598 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

