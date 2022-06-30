Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.68

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.68 and last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 40661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.14.

Several research firms have commented on DDAIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($93.62) to €89.00 ($94.68) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($117.02) to €105.00 ($111.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($95.74) to €83.00 ($88.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

