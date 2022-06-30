Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.30

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 17069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 5.37%. Meritor’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $356,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,862,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,080,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,157,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,782,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

