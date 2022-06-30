MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($11.70) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €12.60 ($13.40) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.31.

MRPRF opened at $10.26 on Monday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

