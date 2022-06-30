Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Lessened by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Bullseye Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 38.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 98.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 119.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $163.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,564 shares of company stock worth $9,130,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

