Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 76,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 107,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 28.02 and a quick ratio of 22.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$58.81 million and a PE ratio of -8.40.

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 166 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

