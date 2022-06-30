Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

Shares of MEI traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,037. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,867,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.