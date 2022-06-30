Mettalex (MTLX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94,438.00

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $157,183.53 and approximately $94,438.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00195043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.36 or 0.01596186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00100090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016083 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mettalex

