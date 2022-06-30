Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.43-$1.83 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.43-$1.83 EPS.

MU traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,185,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,221,990. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.