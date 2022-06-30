MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Stock Price Up 5%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 49,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 89,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers.

