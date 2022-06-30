Mist (MIST) Price Up 10% This Week

Mist (MIST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Mist has a market cap of $968,223.07 and approximately $117,755.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mist has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

