Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of MITFF opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.
Mitie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitie Group (MITFF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.