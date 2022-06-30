Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

Several brokerages have commented on MOLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Molecular Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Kempen & Co lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molecular Partners stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,743 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.41% of Molecular Partners worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOLN opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $187.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

